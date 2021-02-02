Knox Co. Parks and Recreation to host first-ever Fall Festival on Sunday

The event will kick off at 1 p.m. with hayrides, cornhole, a ring toss, disc golf and other fun-filled activities.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As the leaves continue changing colors and hillsides are painted in red and brown, the Knox County Parks and Recreation Department announced plans to celebrate the fall.

They said they would host their first-ever fall festival on Sunday at Tommy Schumpert Park. Organizers said there will be classic fall festival activities like hayrides and cornhole, as well as games like fishbowl toss and balloon pop that give visitors a chance to take home prizes.

The Knox County Public Library will also host crafts and storytime so families can relax while children can enjoy a book read aloud. The disc golf course at the park will also be open.

“Our recreation department has worked hard to really emphasize fun and community connectivity,” said Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. “This is just another great event our team has put together for the public.”