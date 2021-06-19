Lotus Pose! | Knox County Health Dept. hosts free yoga classes in North Knoxville

The event was open to people of all levels. The first 20 participants also received a free yoga mat.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For many people, yoga is not just a way to get some exercise into their daily routines. It can help people's mental health while also connecting them with people in their community.

The Knox County Health Department hosted a free yoga event in North Knoxville on Saturday, with more events scheduled for the following weeks. The event was open to people of all experience levels and the first 20 participants also received a free yoga mat.

Anyone who wants to learn more about yoga and practice it with their community can stop by the park on Saturdays at 10 a.m. Classes are scheduled through July 10.

The Knox County Health Department asked participants to bring a mat or towel with them, as well as some water so they can stay hydrated while getting some exercise in.

Typically, yoga classes focus on physical postures, breathing techniques and meditation to help participants relax and stretch, calming them and improving general wellness by relieving stress. Health officials also said it can also help people relieve lower back pain or neck pain.