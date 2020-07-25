Knox County seniors go up the Sunsphere for Knox 2020 Prom in the Sky

Vendors wore masks and some students chose to wear face coverings during the traditional high school event.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Seniors in Knox County had the chance to go to prom in an unlikely place Friday — the Sunsphere.

It was where the Knox 2020 Prom in the Sky — Golden Maskerade event was held. Early arrival started at 5:30 p.m. and the party didn't stop until 11 p.m. Friday. It will also be held on Saturday during the same hours. However, officials emphasized that attendees could leave at any time they wanted.

Vendors wore masks, and some students also wore face coverings with their prom suits and dresses Friday night.

"As a senior prom, I really didn't think that was going to happen cause I really didn't get a senior year," Raphael Curtice said, a high school senior. "So being able to participate in this was pretty cool, and it's definitely an opportunity that I jumped at."

Officials said that public parking is available at Locust Street Parking Garage located on Locust St., and at The World’s Fair Parking Lot located behind the Knoxville Museum of Art and across the L&N STEM Academy.

Several schools across East Tennessee canceled traditional prom events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.