Knox Pride to host first-ever fundraising market on Sunday featuring local crafters and food trucks

The market will benefit the Knox Pride Center's outdoor beautification projects.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox Pride, an organization that provides educational and information programs about local LGBTQ issues and identities, is hosting its first-ever market on Sunday.

The market will include booths from local crafters and creators, such as Color of Kismet and Gifts From Mars. Artists are also expected to display their work, including accompanied by local cuisines from food trucks.

Funds from the market will benefit projects to improve the outdoor spaces at the Knox Pride Center. The market will be at the Pride Center at 4028 Chapman Highway. It will start at 12 p.m. and last until 4 p.m.

The event will also feature indoor and outdoor vendors. There was a $30 vending fee, and applications to set up at the market closed on March 26. Organizers said booth locations will be randomly assigned. Parking will be available, according to organizers.