Knox Shamrock Fest to kick off Sunday at World's Fair Park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Families looking for something fun to do over St. Patrick's Day weekend can stop by the World Fair Park lawn on Sunday for a day filled with family-friendly, Irish-themed fun.

Knox Shamrock Fest is expected to start at 1 p.m. and continue until 5 p.m. Organizers said there will be live Irish music, inflatables for children, face painting, balloon twisting, Irish cultural events and Irish treats. The Traditional Irish Arts of Knoxville will also perform an authentic Irish session.

They will also welcome back the Tennessee Irish Dancers. During the event they also the Lucky Kidney Run will step off at 3 p.m. People will be able to run in a traditional 6K or a 1-mile walk. There are also virtual options for each distance. The in-person race will start and end at the World's Fair Park lawn.