x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Events

Knoxville bar to host Girl Scout cookie and beer pairing event

On Sunday, people will learn whether girl scout cookies pair well with pints of different beer.
Credit: The Casual Pint, Northshore

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pizza, hamburgers, chicken wings and other kinds of food are known to pair well with beer. However, one thing is usually left off the list — girl scout cookies.

The Casual Pint off Northshore Drive will host an event where people can try whether beer pairs well with thin mints. The event starts Sunday at 2 p.m. and will last through 6 p.m. 

This season, the Girl Scouts also unveiled a new kind of cookie people will be able to try with their beer — the 'Adventureful.' They said it is inspired by brownies and has a caramel-flavored cream with a hint of sea salt.

People will also be able to try classic cookies like Samoas, Tagalongs and S'Mores cookies with their drinks during the event.

Related Articles

In Other News

A new exhibit will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the 1982 World's Fair