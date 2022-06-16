x
Events

Brewfest is back Saturday for beer-lovers to try local brews and drinks from around the country

Proceeds from Brewfest will benefit CureDuchenne, an organization working to find a cure for a kind of muscular dystrophy.
Credit: Knoxville Brewfest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville BrewFest is one of the biggest events of the year for Knoxville's beer-lovers. The event gives people a chance to try drinks from across the country, showing people the flavors and methods behind making beer.

At least 28 breweries are participating in the 2022 event, including some names that Knoxville residents might recognize like Albright Grove and Gypsy Circus. This event will be the Knoxville Brewfest's 11th year, returning to World's Fair Park in downtown Knoxville on June 18.

They will host the event in a multi-session format. People will have a chance to enjoy the event between 1 p.m. through 4 p.m. for the first session. If they miss that session, another one will be held from 6 p.m. through 9 p.m.

Food will also be available during the event from vendors like Smash Knoxville and Mario's Pizza Cones.

General admission tickets are $50 each. Designated driver tickets are also available at $20, which will provide non-alcoholic beverages. Proceeds from the event will benefit Cure Duchenne — a nonprofit organization that works to find a cure for one of the most common kinds of muscular dystrophy.

Only two more sleeps u til Knoxville Brewfest!!! Tickets are moving quick. Session 1 is almost sold out. Don’t wait and we will see you Saturday.

Posted by Knoxville Brewfest on Thursday, June 16, 2022

