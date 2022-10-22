Knoxville Buddy Walk starts Sunday, raising money to support and celebrate people with Down syndrome

The 2022 Knoxville Buddy Walk will be at World's Fair Park. Organizers are hoping to raise at least $75,000 to support people with Down syndrome and their families.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Groups are getting ready to join in and walk through World's Fair Park as a way to raise awareness for Down syndrome, and to celebrate people with it.

The 2022 Knoxville Buddy Walk will start at 1 p.m. on Sunday, but people should register online before heading downtown for the event. It's organized through the Down Syndrome Awareness Group of East Tennessee. Participants can set up a new team, or join a team online too.

The DSAG operates several programs meant to support people with Down syndrome and their families, such as providing conference scholarships and crisis grants for families. They also have a new and expecting parent support group, as well as teacher mini-grant opportunities.

They said a $30 donation provides a packet of valuable information and materials for new families to the Buddy Walk, while a $100 provides a Down Comfort Gift packet with materials meant to support newborn babies.

Organizers hope to raise $75,000 to support the group. As of Saturday, they raised around $64,600.

The walk kicks off at 1:45 p.m. with an opening ceremony. Then, after the Buddy Walk, there will be a medal ceremony on stage where people will get a medal and goody bag. The DSAG will also host a drawing for several items.

Any new families who recently had a baby, are expecting a baby, have adopted or just moved to East Tennessee can also stop by the New Family Tent where other families can greet them and provide a bag with resources and materials from the DSAG.