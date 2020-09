Sevier was the only governor of the state of Franklin, which became Tennessee after six years.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville celebrated its short-lived period of being Tennessee's state capitol on Sunday. It also celebrated the birth of the state's first governor, John Sevier.

An event was held at Marble Springs, the historic home of Sevier. The event had historic artifacts and trinkets for sale, as well as tours of the former governor's mansion.