Hackers to compete for prizes during Knoxville City Hackathon Saturday and Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Hackers are at home on the internet, so that's where this year's Knoxville City Hackathon will be held.

It will be between 8 a.m. July 18 - 5 p.m. July 19, and costs $10 to participate. During the competition, hackers, developers and builders will compete to see who can put together apps and projects for prizes totaling over $6,400. More than 100 people are expected to attend.

Organizers said they hope to attract teams who will use data from the City of Knoxville, KnoxHMIS and Knox Planning to build tools that will benefit everyone. They also said experts from local government will be there to put the data in context and help teams understand it better.

The competition also gives participants a chance to talk professional mentors and meet recruiters, for anyone who wants to pursue a career in technology. There will also be talks about technology and tutorials from sponsors.

Metadata Technology North America and Oak Ridge National Laboratory sponsored the event, among others. The Knoxville Entrepreneur Center and KnoxDevs partnered to organize the event.

Anyone who is interested can register for the Knoxville City Hackathon online. It will be held virtually, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, officials said a limited number of organizers will be together on-site, to address any potential problems during the event.