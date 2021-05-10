Knoxville College homecoming includes performances and music

The college's homecoming weekend lasts from Oct. 21 - 24 and includes ceremonies, talks and plenty of performances.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville College community started gathering together on Thursday for a weekend of ceremonies, discussions, music and plenty of performances.

The college's homecoming is Oct. 21 - 24, and they organized a long list of different events that anyone in the community could participate in. It started off on Thursday at 5 p.m. with a "Relighting the Knoxville College spirit" ceremony as well as a meet and greet with some of the college's leaders.

The night ended with a DJ and music at around 8 p.m., before the community had a chance to take part in a golf game at Whitle Springs Gold Course Friday morning.

At 11 a.m. on Friday, officials also showed off the campus beautification work they did. Among the improvements to buildings was also an effort to cut down on the kudzu around campus. To do this, officials brought in goats who ate through mounds of the plants.

They held a dedication ceremony for the Dr. James Reese Building at 4 p.m. on Friday, before another evening of music and food starting at 9 p.m.

The celebrations will continue into Saturday, starting at 11 a.m. with a musical performance from Austin-East Magnet High School. Then, at 1 p.m., officials will recognize some athletic accomplishments before the Jubilee singers take the stage.

Later, at 4 p.m., Greek performances will be held for attendees followed by performances from alumni cheerleaders. At 9 p.m. attendees can participate in a collaboration event at The Bridgewater Place.

Homecoming ends on Sunday at 9 a.m. with a farewell church service.