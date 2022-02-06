10About Town: A chocolate festival, a car show and a interactive production honoring Black History Month

Here are a handful of events happening around East Tennessee this weekend!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Friday

The Knoxville Auto Show is back! The 34th annual Auto Show will begin Friday and run throughout the weekend. There will be dozens of manufacturers and auto dealers and brand new makes and models all under one roof. There will also be opportunities to win great door prizes! The show runs from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Explore Ijams in a new light or perhaps no light at all. Ijams is hosting a night hike this Friday! Each walk includes night games and activities as well as exploration for nocturnal creatures. The walk begins at 6:00 p.m. and every participant must have a ticket.

Saturday

Get ready, set... go! The Covenant Kids Run will begin with a one-mile fun run at Zoo Knoxville on Saturday. The race begins at noon but on-site registration starts at 10:00 a.m. Families are encouraged to stay after the fun run is over and enjoy Zoo Knoxville.

The first ever Hardin Valley Chocolate Fest will be taking place on Saturday! Chocolate vendors from around the area will come to compete for their shot at the tastiest chocolate. The event is free but vendors will have items ready for you take home and if you'd like to taste the chocolate you can purchase tasting tickets for $10. Each ticket gets you a sample from every chocolate vendor at the show and a ballot to vote on the best. The fest will run from noon to 5:00 p.m. at the Citizens Church Community Center.

Join a monthly volunteer event on Saturday! The Saturday Spruce-Ups are typically held once a month and this month they will be held at the Knoxville Botanical Garden and Arboretum for a litter cleanup. All supplies will be provided.

Sunday

The Farragut Museum will host a special Black History Month event on Sunday! Bright Star Touring Theatre will present “Black History Heroes, Soldiers and Spies,” a program geared for grades 3 and up. This free event is an exciting and interactive production that will intrigue everyone! A reception at 1 p.m. precedes the performance, which is at 2 p.m. Museum tours are available before the performance, but not after.