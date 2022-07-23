10About Town: A Shakespeare show, a Big Foot Conference and a Luau night

Here are some events happening in Knoxville this weekend.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Friday

Enjoy Free Family Night at the Muse! From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., the Muse is free to the public. Spots are limited and taken on a first-come, first-served basis. Reservations are not required.

Knoxville Shakespeare, previously known as the Shakespeare Festival, is happening Friday at Ijams! This season will feature Shakespeare’s renowned comedy "As You Like It." This show is being produced in cooperation with Ijams Nature Center. Guests should bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. If you can't make it on Friday, this event is happening multiple times through August 7.

Saturday

Celebrate Ancient Egypt at McClung Museum of Natural History and Culture during the free family fun day on Saturday! This day specifically focuses on the "Ancient Egypt: The Eternal Voice" exhibition. Families with children of all ages are invited to travel back in time with the McClung Museum and celebrate the captivating history of Ancient Egypt. The event will feature crafts and activities that pay homage to the ancient cultures of the Nile Valley and is happening from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday night is luau night at Ancient Lore Village! Enjoy music in the Village Gardens, compete in the Limbo contest and enjoy a Hawaiian-inspired dinner served hot from the grill. This event is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and it is encouraged to make reservations ahead of time.

The 4th Annual Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Conference is taking place on Saturday in Gatlinburg. This highly anticipated event attracts Bigfoot enthusiasts, experts and even skeptics to discuss the possibility of and legend surrounding this elusive cryptid. In addition to speakers, 40 different vendors will sell unique merchandise. You can purchase tickets here.