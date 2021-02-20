Knoxville Fanboy Expo moved to October, Jim Cummings to make appearance

Jim Cummings has voiced famous characters including Winnie the Pooh, Tigger and Darkwing Duck.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Organizers have been working with city officials in Knoxville to ensure that the Fanboy Expo goes on in 2021 after fans missed their chance to participate in the event last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They announced that event will be held October 29-31 in Knoxville, after organizers said they finished a five-hour-long planning meeting with the Knoxville Convention Center. The event had to be rescheduled due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions in the city.

On Saturday, they also made one of the first announcements about who will attend the event. Jim Cummings is scheduled to make an appearance during the Knoxville event. He voiced famous characters such as Winnie the Pooh, Tigger and Darkwing Duck.

He will be joined by Jess Harness, who voiced Wakko on the Animaniacs and Margaret Kerry, the voice of Tinker Bell for Disney's 1954 animated film. Mary Gibbs is also scheduled to appear at the event, who voiced Boo in Monsters, Inc.