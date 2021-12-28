Knoxville first responders to gather at children's hospital for 'shine our lights' event, supporting patients

First responders said they would shine their lights around East Tennessee Children's Hospital Tuesday evening, showing support for the patients inside.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — First responders were expected to head out in full force Tuesday evening, but not on their usual kinds of calls. They were planning to go to the East Tennessee Children's Hospital at 6 p.m. to show their support for the patients inside.

They called it the 'Shine Our Lights' event. Officers from the Knoxville Police Department were expected to be joined by members from the Knoxville Fire Department, the Knox County Sheriff's Office, the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the University of Tennessee Police Department.