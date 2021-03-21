Knoxville Flea Market makes comeback at expo center over the weekend

The Knoxville Flea Market made a comeback over the weekend after its last event was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Sellers set up tables to display their wares and buyers explored the thousands of the items up for sale at the Knoxville Flea Market on Saturday.

The event made a comeback after the previous flea market was canceled due to coronavirus-related concerns in February. It was held at the Knoxville Expo Center, where sellers of all kinds offered things people couldn't find anywhere else.

Typically, the expo center holds nine flea markets throughout the year. And after the last event was canceled, almost everyone said that they were happy to see the flea market return.

"Many of the dealers have not done a show in a year," said Brian Baines, a promoter of the event. "The regular dealers are starting to come back, getting their business going again. It's just really great for them to be here."

Clothing and apparel were for sale, along with knives, records, electronics and even food. The market had something for just about anyone.