Knoxville Flea Market returns to expo center for weekend

Attendees masked up to look through some of the wares at booths at the Knoxville Flea Market over the weekend.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A major event for local makers and shoppers alike has returned — the Knoxville Flea Market.

The event returned to the Knoxville Expo Center on Friday and lasted through the weekend. Things looked different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, though. Attendees wore masks as they perused through stalls and booths where people sold their wares.

More than 250 vendors were at the event from across East Tennessee. For many, the Knoxville Flea Market is an important opportunity for them to sell their items and make some money.

"They have a life too and a living to make, and we're glad to be a part of that and give them an opportunity," said Ken Besaw, the market's show manager. "It's not only an opportunity, but it's also a safe opportunity and an atmosphere that's conducive for them."

Parking and admission are free at the event. It was held at 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Saturday and will return on Sunday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.