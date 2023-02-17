Garden center in Knoxville to host seminar for growing 'happy houseplants'

On Saturday, people will have a chance to learn how to choose indoor plants for different growing situations, and how to best care for plants they already have.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A family-owned garden center and plant farm in Knoxville will host an informational seminar on Saturday, giving people a chance to grow a green thumb.

Stanley's Greenhouse is hosting a "Happy Houseplants" event starting at 10:30 a.m. It is expected to last around an hour and people will be able to learn how to choose indoor plants that best fit their growing situations.

They will also show people how to care for houseplants so that they thrive, instead of just surviving. Participants will learn how to control pests that can affect indoor plants, and find out some of the latest trends when it comes to indoor plants.