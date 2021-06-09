Knoxville makes it on the list of popular destinations to visit this summer

This summer, more people are making plans to travel. Looking for a getaway? Some people are choosing Knoxville as their top choice.

Visit Knoxville said hotel visits are up 200% from this time last year.

“Most families are planning a little over two trips in the next three months,” Visit Knoxville’s Kim Bumpas said. “Think about our outdoor adventure and how drivable we are -- that makes Knoxville a really prime choice right now.”

Nationwide, many people are planning trips. In the last week, experts said almost 19% of Americans made a travel reservation.

Bumpas said people are coming from all over the country. This includes many people visiting from Florida, Illinois, California, Michigan and North Carolina.

“This is a big deal when you think about people planning leisure trips,” Bumpas said. “These are people just coming for a premiere getaway vacation. I’m not talking about events.”

The events include smaller scale planning, which includes Firefly Nights in Market Square and the farmer’s market. The bigger events include 4th of July festivals, concerts and food festivals.