Knoxville nonprofit hosts camp to help kids with disabilities learn how to ride a bike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A group of volunteers are helping people with disabilities in East Tennessee learn how to ride a conventional two-wheel bicycle.

It's called the iCan Bike program. It's happening from July 10 to July 14 at Sharon Baptist Church in Knoxville, which is located at 7916 Pedigo Road.

People interested in registering can do so at this link. The camp costs $225 to attend.

If you'd like to volunteer for the event, click here.

The Down Syndrome Awareness Group of East Tennessee is hosting the camp. One volunteer says she loves seeing the progress the kids make through the week.