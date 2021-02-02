Scruffy City Orchestra returns for the fall

The orchestra went almost a full year with no in-person shows due to the pandemic.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Scruffy City Orchestra is returning for the 2021 fall season with "A Fantasy, a Discovery and a Premiere."

Led again by conductor Ace Edwards, the concert will feature the 2020 adult concerto competition winner Mason Crowder.

Crowder will perform a violin solo for "Scottish Fantasy for Violin and Orchestra, Op. 46" (Introduction, Movements. I & II) by Max Bruch.

The show will also have the premiere performance of "A Kingdom Where Nobody Dies" by local composer William Wright as well as piece by Strauss Jr. and Sr.

The program will be crowned by a full performance of "Symphony No.4, Op. 110" by Ferdinand Ries.

The orchestra will take place on Friday, Nov. 12 at 8:00 p.m. at the Sacred Heart Cathedral at 711 S. Northshore Drive.