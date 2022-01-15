Knoxville Symphony Orchestra to perform concert celebrating Martin Luther King Jr.

The concert will be on Sunday at 6 p.m., held at the Tennessee Theatre.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is fast approaching, and groups across Knoxville are preparing events to honor his work and legacy. One of them is the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra, which will be holding a concert to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

It will start at 6 p.m. on Sunday at the Tennessee Theatre. It is being organized with the help of the MLK Commemorative Commission and will be held for free, celebrating 40 years of his legacy.

The orchestra will play music of Florence Price, Scott Joplin, Valerie Coleman and William Grant Still. There will also be powerful and influential pieces performed during the event, such as "Praise" and "We Shall Overcome."