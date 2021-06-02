Knoxville Symphony Orchestra to perform virtually Sunday for first time in a year

The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra will play again Sunday during a virtual event livestreamed from the Bijou Theatre.

The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra is close to being back in action when they perform their first virtual concert in almost a year, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They will livestream the event on Sunday from the Bijou Theater. Musicians will perform "The Soldier's Tale" by Igor Stravinsky with narration and dancing. The seven-piece orchestra will be joined by Knoxville's Marble City Opera and Go! Contemporary Dance Works performers.

The tale tells the story of a soldier who trades his fiddle to the devil for fame and fortune, similar to the classic song, "The Devil Went Down to Georgia."

People can buy tickets to watch the event online, on the orchestra's website. Officials also created a digital program book to help bring the feeling of the symphony to people's homes.