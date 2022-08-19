Around 150 artists fill downtown Knoxville for tenth annual tattoo convention

The convention is one of the biggest tattoo events in Tennessee. Attendees can connect with artists and take seminars about tattooing.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Over the weekend, tattoo artists are going to fill downtown Knoxville for one of the biggest tattoo conventions in Tennessee.

The Knoxville Tattoo Convention will run from Friday through Sunday inside of the World's Fair Exhibition Hall. More than 150 artists from across the U.S. are expected to attend the event, and attendees will have a chance to get tattooed or pierced by some of the most prominent people in the industry.

New artists will also be at the event, eager for a chance to show their styles and build a portfolio. Many of the artists attending the convention also work in the Knoxville area, such as Wes Lam and David McGhee.

People will have a chance to get tattoos during the show. They will need to be at least 18 years old and have a photo ID to get tattooed. Attendees can also watch burlesque performances or attended tattoo seminars. There will also be a tattoo contest on each day of the convention.

Some of the categories include "worst tattoo," "best sleeve," "new school," "cover-up," and awards for the best of the show. There will also be a kid's coloring contest.

This will be the tenth convention since it started in 2010 by Danny Gugate, who helped establish Ambition Tattoo in Knoxville. Tickets cost $20 for a single day, $30 for a two-day pass or $40 for a full weekend pass. Face coverings are required, according to the convention's website.