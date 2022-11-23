38th annual Turkey Trot to kick off Thanksgiving morning in downtown Knoxville

If you want to get in some exercise on Thanksgiving, the event will take place in downtown Knoxville at The Mill and Mine on West Depot Avenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Before you fill up on a big Thanksgiving meal, why not work off some calories with a leisurely morning 5K? The Regal Knoxville Turkey Trot and Little Gobbler Kids Run is returning for its 38th year!

Knoxville Track Club is expecting a record-breaking crowd this year. If you want to get in some exercise on Thanksgiving, the event will take place in downtown Knoxville at The Mill and Mine on West Depot Avenue.

The Little Gobbler 1-mile race for kids starts at 8 a.m., and the 5K will kick off at 8:30 a.m.

The course uses both the Henley Street and Gay Street bridges. The weather is expected to be very nice on Thanksgiving with highs in the mid-60s, but it may be on the chilly side to start out the morning.

Runners should pick up their packets on Wednesday from the Mill and Mine, between noon through 6:15 p.m. They can also pick up their packets on Thanksgiving, from 6:30 a.m. through 7:45 a.m.

Awards will be handed out to the top 3 runners overall, as well as several other groups based on age and sex. There will be light refreshments provided after the race.

Dogs, roller blades and bicycles are not allowed on the 5K course.