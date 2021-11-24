Knoxville's Christmas tree to shine bright Friday night for the Celebration of Lights

On Friday, the holidays will officially be here when Knoxville's Christmas tree will light light as part of the Regal Celebration of Lights.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The holidays are quickly approaching and Knoxville is ready to deck the halls with its annual traditions.

The Regal Celebration of Lights will kick off on Friday at 5:15 p.m. There, the city's 42-foot tall Mickey Mallonee Christmas in the City Tree will be lit. Santa will also stop by to enjoy the celebration, taking photos with families. There will also be live music and the Holiday Ho Ho Hoedown on the Market Square Stage.

During that event, participants can enjoy styles of swing and some blues that were popular in the 1920s and 1930s. Musicians will also play jazz to brighten up the celebration.

Local businesses will offer crafts with children, and people can make a Christmas card to be sent to soldier through the American Red Cross Cards for Heroes program. A miniature train set will also be at the celebration, and the ice skating rink will also be available as part of the city's Holidays on Ice.

Lights in Chilhowee Park are also on display as of Wednesday and people can drive or walk through the park until 10 p.m. each night, enjoying the glimmering sights and the holiday decorations.