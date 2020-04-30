Knoxville’s Festival on the Fourth festivities canceled

The annual event draws thousands of people to World’s Fair Park grounds every year for lots of fun activities, music from the KSO and fireworks.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Knoxville’s Festival on the Fourth has been canceled for this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual event draws thousands of people to World’s Fair Park grounds every year for lots of fun activities, music from the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra and fireworks.

That’s just not possible this year with concerns about social distancing.

“We are an incredibly patriotic city and this is an annual event we look forward to every summer. However, under the circumstances gatherings of this size should not take place and would put our residents at a greater risk for spreading COVID-19. We can still celebrate our country’s independence while keeping health top of mind,” said Mayor Indya Kincannon.

City leaders are working on plans for a “modified celebration of July 4th” including a neighborhood challenge that will keep the spirit of the holiday alive and provide a sense of togetherness. More information will be released as specifics are finalized.

Many summer events will likely be altered, postponed or canceled, even as the city works to reopen safely after the coronavirus pandemic.