The Newground Music Festival will take place on September 12

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A music festival is coming to Knoxville!

The Newground Music Festival will take place in Lakeshore Park on Sept. 12.

Briston Maroney, Illiterate Light and Nordista Freeze will headline the event.

There will be a silent disco during the event and some after-show performances at Union Jack's.