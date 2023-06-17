The annual Lavender Festival returns to Oak Ridge

The goal of the festival was to celebrate health, the love of flowers, like lavender and other medicinal herbs, and the environment!

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The 23rd annual Lavender Festival was back in Oak Ridge on Saturday.

Attendees enjoyed live music, wine, food and more with over 100 vendors!

"Certain varieties grow very well here in East Tennessee," Rebecca Williams said. "We have educational opportunities. You can learn about lavender... how to grow it yourself, what to do with it and how it makes everybody feel so good."