Lenoir City Downtown Street Festival to include antique cars, live music and food

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — On Saturday, locals and visitors will have a chance to enjoy downtown Lenoir City in a unique way. From 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. people will be able to stop by the Downtown Street Festival.
The event will include an antique car show, with people showing off their rides along the road. It will also be lined with vendors and food trucks eager to show off their creations.
The festival will also include a play area for children and live music. It is being organized by the Lenoir City Parks and Recreation Department.
Visitors will be able to find it at 100 West Broadway Street. People bringing a car for the car show will need to be there at around 9 a.m. to park and get set up, the department said.