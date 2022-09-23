Lenoir City Downtown Street Festival to include antique cars, live music and food

The event starts at 10 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m. in the downtown area of Lenoir City.

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — On Saturday, locals and visitors will have a chance to enjoy downtown Lenoir City in a unique way. From 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. people will be able to stop by the Downtown Street Festival.

The event will include an antique car show, with people showing off their rides along the road. It will also be lined with vendors and food trucks eager to show off their creations.

The festival will also include a play area for children and live music. It is being organized by the Lenoir City Parks and Recreation Department.