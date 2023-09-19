Lenoir City Veterans Resource and Job Fair brings out 29 community service providers, 43 businesses

The resource fair lasted from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. on Tuesday at the War Memorial Building in Lenoir City.

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — Veterans had the chance to find resources and support during an event in Lenoir City on Tuesday.

The Veteran's Resource and Job Fair was organized by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development. It lasted from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. at the War Memorial Building, and it brought out 29 community service providers from East Tennessee. They included the American Job Center, the Tennessee Valley Coalition for the Homeless, the Vet Center, the State Veterans Resource Coordinator and the Veterans Pre-College Program.

The event also brought out 43 businesses that veterans could apply to work for, according to a press release from TDLWD. Those businesses included Amazon, UT Medical Center, Travelers Insurance and the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

The fair was free and open to the public, and job seekers were encouraged to bring a resume with them. It was the third year of the event in Lenoir City.

"The networking is the most important thing we can do so that we can have a one-stop-shop for our veterans," said John Lacko, an organizer of the event.

Veterans also had the chance to share stories about their military service.

"It's really hard for them to get out and step out of their comfort zone. They're not going to do it naturally. Sometimes, if you don't, like, just make it an event for them, because they are going to feel overwhelmed with being around other people," said Mandy Licak, who was at the event for her husband.

Volunteers at the event said a simple conversation could be impactful for some veterans.