Lineup announced for Great Tennessee Air Show in Smyrna

SMYRNA, Tenn. — The Great Tennessee Air Show set for June announced its 2021 lineup on Tuesday morning.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds return to Middle Tennessee to headline this year’s newly designed guest experience that is the first-of-its-kind, a boutique event produced to ensure a high-quality guest experience and social distancing.

Premier performers at the Air Show include the U.S. Navy F-35C Demonstration Team, a U.S. Navy Legacy Flight featuring the F-35C, an EA-18 Growler and Jim Tobul flying his “Korean War Hero” F4U-4 Corsair, United States Special Operations Command Parachute Team, U.S. National Aerobatic champions Mike Wiskus of Lucas Oil Air Shows, nine-time consecutive winner Rob Holland and Mike Goulian (Red Bull Air Races Champion), an EA-18G Growler demonstration, Gregory “Wired” Colyer flying warbird Ace Maker T-33, and Scott “Scooter” Yoak in his World War II-era Quick Silver P-51D Mustang.

“This year’s show marks the 50th anniversary of the air show at Smyrna Airport and we are proud to welcome back the spectacular Thunderbirds squadron and some of the most skilled air show performers in the world,” said John Black, executive director of the Smyrna/Rutherford County Airport Authority, in a news release. “We are thrilled that Nissan, a true leader in the Middle Tennessee community, has returned at The Great Tennessee Air Show’s presenting sponsor.”

Addressing COVID-19 guest safety concerns, this year’s Air Show will be a reduced-capacity event with only half the normal number of attendees allowed in. There will be no general admission tickets sold. Every ticket buyer will have their own seat.

“At the heart of it, we want to create a safe space for air show fans while giving them the best guest experience,” said Jim Breen, president of The Air Show Network which produces the event in partnership with Smyrna Airport in a news release. “To ensure that we produce a quality socially-distant show, we limited the capacity to half of what it would normally be. With the great lineup and a smaller-scaled audience, we’re working to make the show feel live a very special event.”

The Flight Line Club will feature dedicated tables of four. Premium boxes and additional Air Show seating will be sold in sets of two and four. Locations can be chosen upon purchase online, based on availability. Each seat grouping will be socially distanced in accordance with CDC protocol. Merchandise and food and beverage transactions will be cashless.