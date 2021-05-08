Little Ponderosa Zoo celebrates generosity of East TN during Community Appreciation Day

People not only got to hang out with the animals, but they also got caricature drawings of themselves and enjoyed live music.

CLINTON, Tenn. — The Little Ponderosa Zoo and Rescue held its annual Community Appreciation Day on Saturday.

Corbin Cox, the zoo's co-executive director, said it's an event aimed at giving back to a community that's helped the zoo so much throughout the years after a devastating barn fire in 2017 that killed several animals.

"After the fire, you know, with the community coming together -- that really opened our eyes to how much the community supported us and how much we really need that support. And that's what this day is about: giving back to them," he said.