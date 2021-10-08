Little Ponderosa Zoo to host annual fall festival on Saturday, with normal hours and admission rates

Organizers said the zoo will operate at its normal hours with its normal rates, but will also offer much more than usual on Saturday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Leaves are changing colors, there's a chill in the air and pumpkins are popping up across East Tennessee. It can only mean one thing — fall is here.

The Little Ponderosa Zoo is hosting its 10th Annual Fall Festival on Saturday to celebrate. Officials said that they will have normal operating hours with normal admission rates, but the zoo will also offer much more than usual.

The festival will feature a chili cookoff, live bluegrass music, pony rides and even bounce houses. People will be able to compete to prove they have the best chili recipe, and enjoy a bowl next to some of the zoo's several kinds of animals.

"You'll be able to feed yourself while feeding the animals," said one official with the zoo.

Friday was the last day to preorder tickets or sign up as a vendor. Anyone who stops by on Saturday will also be able to buy tickets at the door. They will be open from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. and Little Ponderosa Zoo's address is 629 Granite Road in Clinton.