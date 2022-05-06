Little Ponderosa Zoo to host free Community Day event Saturday

The event will include food, live music, pony rides and plenty of different animals!

CLINTON, Tenn. — Clinton community members, and anyone else, will have a chance to spend a fun-filled day surrounded by animals of all kinds Saturday.

The Little Ponderosa Zoo will host its annual Community Day from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. with tons of different animals, food, live music, inflatables, vendors and pony rides. Families will be able to play games after riding a pony and feeding some peacocks or other kinds of popular animals.

The event is free and the zoo's Cookshack will also be available, according to officials. The event is meant to be a way for the zoo to show its appreciation for the community's generosity, giving back after people helped the zoo recover from a 2017 barn fire.