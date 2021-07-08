Lonsdale community hosts 35th annual homecoming event

The Lonsdale community had the chance to enjoy music, inflatables and vendors all while spending time with friends on Saturday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Lonsdale community may be tucked away in North Knoxville, but people there know how to throw a homecoming party!

They celebrated the 35th Annual Lonsdale Homecoming on Saturday with inflatables, vendors and music that sounded throughout the streets. A parade kicked off in the afternoon, and people from across different neighborhoods came out to enjoy the event.

It was canceled last year due to COVID-19, but organizers said they wanted to return stronger than ever this year.

"The children love it, the adults love it and it's just family-oriented," said Mona Word, a member of the Lonsdale Homecoming Committee. "It's something that we look forward to year-to-year."

Awards were also given to community leaders, and organizers held a balloon release to honor lives that were lost during the past year.