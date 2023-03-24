Mag Comic Expo expected to bring out families and fans

The event is presented by Pellissippi State, located at the college's Magnolia Avenue campus.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A comic book expo meant to bring out fans and families for fun kicked off on Friday. It is lasting through Saturday.

The Mag Comic Expo is presented by Pellissippi State Community College, and is hosted at the college's Magnolia Avenue campus. The expo includes discussion panels, contests, career info, food and plenty of family-friendly fun.

An independent comic book artist, Max Currie, was set to give a keynote presentation on Friday. Organizers said the presentation was called "If I cut My Hair, Will Hawaii Sink? (A Non-Sequitur Discussion and Demonstration of Art & Education & the Industry)."

Afterward, music was set to start with a Mal Nombre, a groovy, instrumental and psychedelic band. There is also a costume contest.

Admission is free for all ages, and organizers encouraged people to wear costumes. Anyone who wanted to participate in the costume contest should register, and there is no deadline to do so.

A gaming library is available from 2 p.m. through 7 p.m. on Friday, with board games available for anyone who wants to play. From 3:15 p.m. through 4 p.m., there is also a "Panther's Kids Corner," before the keynote address starts at 4:15 p.m.

On Saturday, people will have a chance to register for the costume contest between 11 a.m. through 1 p.m. There is also a gaming library with board games on Saturday, but with changes to play Magic: The Gathering between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Then, there will be a panel discussion starting at 11:45 a.m. named "Combined Atoms of Space Dust Created These Minds of Matter."