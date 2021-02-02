Marble City Market announces official opening date, Sept. 27

Marble City Market will cover a city block in Regas Square. There are 11 featured vendors so far and a 40-seat bar.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Deciding on what to have for dinner may not be easy for some people. Soon, many of their choices will be found in one place — Marble City Market.

Officials announced that the market will open on September 27, with 11 vendors already announced and a 40-seat bar planned. Those vendors include Paysan Sandwich Shop, Fantail Fish and Frites, Seoul Brothers and Smash Knoxville.

Marble City Market will cover a city block in Regas Square in downtown Knoxville, with indoor and outdoor seating for over 500 guests. There will also be two Topgolf Swing Suite simulators, giving people a chance to tee off while enjoying their meal.

Property owners said that it will be the first dining place in Knoxville designed to accommodate safety requirements from the COVID-19 pandemic, with outdoor seating available and lots of room between patrons as well as flexible seating designs and air filtration systems.