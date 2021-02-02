Marble City Market announces official opening date, Sept. 27

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Deciding on what to have for dinner may not be easy for some people. Soon, many of their choices will be found in one place — Marble City Market.
Officials announced that the market will open on September 27, with 11 vendors already announced and a 40-seat bar planned. Those vendors include Paysan Sandwich Shop, Fantail Fish and Frites, Seoul Brothers and Smash Knoxville.
Marble City Market will cover a city block in Regas Square in downtown Knoxville, with indoor and outdoor seating for over 500 guests. There will also be two Topgolf Swing Suite simulators, giving people a chance to tee off while enjoying their meal.
Property owners said that it will be the first dining place in Knoxville designed to accommodate safety requirements from the COVID-19 pandemic, with outdoor seating available and lots of room between patrons as well as flexible seating designs and air filtration systems.
It will be operated by Hospitality HQ, which also operates similar locations across the U.S. Anyone interested in becoming a vendor at Marble City Market can submit their information online.