Mardi Growl to kick off Saturday, filling downtown Knoxville with costumed pets and fun!

Saturday will mark the biggest pet pawty of the year in Knoxville when the 15th Annual Media Growl Pet Parade and Festival kicks off at 11 a.m.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — March is filled with events across Knoxville, starting with the biggest one of them all — Mardi Growl!

The 15th Annual Mardi Growl Pet Parade and Festival will start at 11 a.m. Saturday. Pets and their families will fill downtown Knoxville, all dressed up in flashy colors and surrounded by festivities of all kinds. The fun will start with a parade kicking off from Willow Avenue.

It will route through Jackson Avenue before turning onto World's Fair Park Drive and ending at World's Fair Park. There, a massive festival filled with many kinds of pet-related vendors and food trucks will welcome them. Walkers should arrive at the festival grounds around 11:30 a.m.

There will also be a competition for the best-dressed pets, with judges handing out many kinds of different awards. There is an award for showing the most UT Volunteer spirit, coordinating costumes between owners and pets, the cutest dog couple and the best costume of the whole show.

There are also awards for the most unique mixed breeds and the best dogs who showed up at the celebrations without a costume! The seven categories for awards are listed below:

Best Vol Spirit: Dog that shows the most UT Volunteer spirit Best Dawg Pack: Best group of dogs entered together, such as a rescue group, business or organization Pet/Owner Look-a-like: Coordinate your outfits and win Best Dog Couple: Two dogs that make a great pair! Most Unique Mixed Breed (Mutt): Show us your adorable mutt and all that makes them unique Best Costume: Go wild and the best costume wins! Best Naked Dog: Is your dog not a fashionista? That’s okay. Bring your low-maintenance pup as they are!

It costs $20 to register for the competition, per pet. People who want to participate in the costume contest need to register before 10:30 a.m. at Wilow Avenue.

Winners will be announced at the Main Stage at 12:30 p.m. Pets and their owners must be nearby to win the award.

After the contest, people can stick around for live music, food and fun until 3 p.m. Organizers said the Young-Williams Animal Center's Spay Shuttle will also be at the festival ground offering free microchips and vaccines. Rabies vaccines will also be available for $10 each.

Last year's festival was moved to June because of the COVID-19 pandemic since several cases were reported in the area during the time when it is regularly held.

Many roads will also be closed during the festival, to allow for the parade.

The city said Willow Avenue between Patton and South Central streets will close starting at 7 a.m., and roads along the parade route will close to traffic from 10:30 a.m. to noon to make way for the parade. On-street parking will be prohibited along the route from 7:30 a.m. to noon.

Organizers said on social media that people will be able to park at the Old City Lot North located at 305 East Jackson Avenue during the celebrations. It has 101 spaces available.