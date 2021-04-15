Market Square night sky to brighten with new light show throughout June

"Firefly Nights" was inspired by the synchronous fireflies which attract thousands of visitors to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The night sky in downtown Knoxville will light up throughout the spring with a new light show meant to resemble fireflies.

"Firefly Nights" will run from sunset to sunrise in Market Square through the end of June. Officials said it was inspired by the synchronous fireflies which attract thousands of visitors to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Around 12,000 flashing lights will illuminate the area in downtown Knoxville.

The lights are strung between trees in Market Square, flashing in between the branches surrounded by restaurants and bars.