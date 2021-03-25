Maryvile City Schools Foundation raising virtual fundraiser hosted at several homes

The foundation supports scholarships for seniors and funding for economically disadvantaged students.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — The Maryville City Schools Foundation is getting creative with its fundraising this year.

Instead of its usual gala, which usually attracts more than 250 people, the foundation will host a live auction streamed to people's homes. The auction will help raise funds to fund scholarships for seniors and support economically disadvantaged students.

The usual Starlight Gala has been postponed from April to February. Instead, the April event will be called "Starlight Under the Porchlight." It will include a small event at Vienna Coffee and hosts will also be able to organize small gatherings.

"We wanted to do a party that was a lot of fun for folks, had some similarities to our existing event and we didn't want our hosts to go through a lot of trouble other than to have their home ready," said Barbara Jenkins, the foundation's executive director.

Organizers are hoping to raise around $150,000 to help support students.

Meals, drinks and masks will also be catered to each home participating in the event.

"Each host is doing their own creative thing," Jenkins said. "We're calling it 'Starlight Under the Porchlight' and we're hoping as many people as possible can get outdoors that evening."