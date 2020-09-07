Maryville summer carnival opens with new coronavirus precautions

The Foothills Mall summer carnival in Maryville will be open through July 19 with COVID-19 precautions in place.

MARYVILLE, Tenn — Starting Thursday, families and friends will have a new way to spend their time during the COVID-19 pandemic that will bring them to new heights and thrills.

The Foothills Mall summer carnival in Maryville will be open from July 9 to 19.

However, with COVID-19 cases still active in Blount County, there are some concerns about the safety of going to a potentially crowded carnival.

Matt McDonagh, owner of Big Rock Amusements, said they are taking extra safety measures and following all state guidelines to make sure people can have fun while staying safe.

"We are temperature checking customers on the way in, all of our employees are temperature checked and screened before operations. Every single ride, a lap bar and seat, is being disinfected after every single ride," he said. "We’ve got 40 hand sanitizing stations throughout the midway area."

In addition to temperature checks, employees will also be required to wear masks and gloves. There will also be 40 hand sanitizing stations throughout the carnival, as well as reminders to maintain social distancing and follow the state's rules.