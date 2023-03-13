Maryville College to host reverend for lecture series on neurology and religion

Rev. William Carl is expected to give three lectures over the course of two days, emphasizing a holistic approach to understand brain functions.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Maryville College is expected to host a reverend for a three-lecture series that is meant to emphasize a holistic approach toward topics related to neurology.

Organizers said it is part of their Cummings Conversations lectures, which has attracted lecturers from across the world to speak on a variety of topics. They said it is meant to give the campus community a chance to gather and discuss questions related to faith and responsible living.

They will host Reverend William Carl to give three separate lectures over two days. The first lecture is named “Brains, Bodies, Beliefs and Behavior." It will be on March 27 at 7 p.m. and according to a release about the lecture series, it will discuss a holistic perspective on critical brain functions like emotions and memory.

Then, Rev. Carl will speak during the "A Brain Technique for Speaking Without Notes and Acing Every Exam" lecture. That lecture was developed for his clergy and is meant to help people recall information, according to the release. It will be on March 28 at 1 p.m.

The last lecture is named "Brain Secrets for Exercising Your Mind, Your Body and Your Faith for a Complete and Fulfilling Life." It will be on March 28 at 7 p.m. During that lecture, he will speak directly about how clergies can stay "mentally active." According to the release, he will also speak about the relationship between human cognition and artificial intelligence.