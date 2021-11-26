Maryville to host biggest Holiday Craft Market yet on Saturday

More than 90 vendors are expected to participate in the fair, offering locally-made crafts for people looking to get some holiday shopping done.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Maryville has hosted a craft fair to celebrate Small Business Saturday since 2015. Organizers said this year they expect it to be different though, as more than 90 vendors sign up to participate.

They said that the event is expected to be the biggest one yet. There will be meals from local food trucks along with booths set up by local creators and artists showing off their work.

Around half of all consumers across the U.S. are expected to shop at local stores on Small Business Saturday this year over the holidays, partially as a result to the COVID-19 pandemic. Experts said that many felt like large retailers, such as Amazon and Walmart, were partly responsible for many small businesses to close during the pandemic.

The Holiday Craft Market event will be in Downtown Maryville along Broadway, from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m. and free parking will be available at the Founder's Square Municipal Lot, the Harper Municipal Parking Garage, the Sam Houston Parking Lot and the lower levels of the Maryville Municipal Lot.

A full list of the vendors participating in the craft fair is available below.