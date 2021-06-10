Maryville's Summer on Broadway offers live music, beer festival and more

Summer on Broadway brings summer festivities to Maryville with food trucks and car shows.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Locals in Maryville have a new summer festival to look forward to. Summer on Broadway comes to Maryville on June 25-26, bringing outdoor events and local vendors.

Offering a hometown atmosphere suited for visitors of all ages, Summer on Broadway promises live music, local crafters, food trucks, a kids' area, car shows, a beer festival, and more.

On Friday night, Americana rock and roll band The Dirty Guv'nahs will perform live at the Company Distilling stage at 9 p.m.

There are plenty of other events that will also be a part of Summer on Broadway, including the Big BBQ Bash and Smoky Mountain DockDogs. Joining Summer on Broadway as well are Hops in the Hills beer festival, Friday Night Lights and the Maryville Farmers Market.

There will also be a kid's area for younger attendees to enjoys as well. This includes face-painting, a bungee trampoline, a rock wall and more. Guests will also have their selection of market vendors, games and food with local crafters and food trucks.

"People are looking forward to Summer on Broadway now more than ever after weeks of social gathering bans," said Blount Partnership Director of Tourism Kim Mitchell.

"The festival offers a weekend full of pure fun where everyone can kick back, come together and let loose to celebrate the start of the summer season."