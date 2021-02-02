Mayor Glenn Jacobs joins "Ride for Kids" event to raise money for East TN Children's Hospital

The event was hosted by Knoxville Harley-Davidson and Bootlegger Harley-Davidson Sunday afternoon.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Engines revved and bikers took to the streets in Knoxville on Sunday, all to benefit the East Tennessee Children's Hospital. Nearly 200 bikers took part, and Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs took part in the event.

The Ride for Kids event kicked off at 11 a.m. from the Knoxville Harley-Davidson on Clinton Highway. It continued for 66 miles looping through parts of Knox, Anderson, Loudon and Blount counties.

Food, music and drinks were all available for anyone who took part in the event.

"We have a band, 'Slow Chase,' and there's a food truck so they can buy food and the food truck says they are going to give us part of their take to bring back and give to the mayor so the kids have a little more money," said Tom Bruno, a member of the biker group Blue Knights.

The group supports nonprofits and community organizations in the area, while also organizing many community events.

Organizers said they raised thousands of dollars for East Tennessee Children's Hospital.