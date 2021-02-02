Mayor Jacobs to Host Kids’ Trivia Night at New Harvest Park

Put on your thinking caps! Knox County Mayor Jacobs will be hosting a Kids' Trivia Night where contestants can win prizes.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Kids and families can take part in an early Fourth of July event as Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, Read City USA and the Knox County Public Library hosts a trivia game night for kids. The game will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29 at New Harvest Park. The game is open to children up to 11-years-old and participation is free.

The trivia game will be split into two rounds. The first round will be for children up to seven-years-old and the second round will be for kids ages between 8-11-years-old. The Knox County Library will also be at the park and have take-home crafts and a special holiday edition of our Story Trails outdoor reading experience. Families can register at this link.

Papa John's will be at the park to sell $1 slices of pizza and Knox Dough also will have special treats available for purchase. The New Harvest Park will also have splash pads and playground that families and kids can play at.

"We’re excited to try this out for the first time," said Mayor Jacobs. "The library has prepared a list of books to help kids prepare for the questions so they’ll have a better chance at taking home a prize. Exploring our history is an important part of becoming an engaged citizen we think this will be a fun way to do it."

For prizes, first place winners in each round will receive a $50 Visa Gift Card and a bag of books. Second place winners will also receive a bag of books. Third place winners will take home KCPL and Read City USA swag.