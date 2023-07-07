MEDIC giving Dollywood tickets to blood donors next week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Have you been itching to take a trip to Dollywood this summer? If so, consider rolling up your sleeves next week, because MEDIC Regional Blood Center will be handing out a Dollywood ticket to blood donors who schedule an appointment.
MEDIC is hosting a special appointment-only event from July 17 to 21. People who sign up and successfully donate a blood product will receive one ticket to Dollywood.
All blood types are welcome to donate, but MEDIC said it has a particular need for O Negative and O Positive blood donors. Those blood types are always in high demand because hospitals use them for emergency transfusions, particularly O Negative because it is the universal blood type.
"Currently, MEDIC has a critically low inventory of O Negative blood. O Negative donors are encouraged to donate as soon as possible. Be sure to ask our staff about joining the O Negative Club!" MEDIC said.
Scheduling an appointment beforehand is required to receive a ticket this year because of how popular the event is. MEDIC said walk-in donors will not receive a ticket. Donors who had earlier appointments deferred to the week of July 17 will also not receive a ticket, but will instead get a t-shirt.
Showing up on time will also be important if you want a Dollywood ticket. MEDIC said donors that are more than 10 minutes late to their appointment will not receive a ticket, and people will not be admitted before their scheduled appointment time.
Donors who receive a Dollywood ticket will not receive any of the other typical donation items like t-shirts, MEDIC said.