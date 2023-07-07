x
MEDIC giving Dollywood tickets to blood donors next week

People who sign up and successfully donate blood with MEDIC between July 17 and 21 will receive one ticket to Dollywood.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Have you been itching to take a trip to Dollywood this summer? If so, consider rolling up your sleeves next week, because MEDIC Regional Blood Center will be handing out a Dollywood ticket to blood donors who schedule an appointment.

MEDIC is hosting a special appointment-only event from July 17 to 21. People who sign up and successfully donate a blood product will receive one ticket to Dollywood.

All blood types are welcome to donate, but MEDIC said it has a particular need for O Negative and O Positive blood donors. Those blood types are always in high demand because hospitals use them for emergency transfusions, particularly O Negative because it is the universal blood type. 

"Currently, MEDIC has a critically low inventory of O Negative blood. O Negative donors are encouraged to donate as soon as possible. Be sure to ask our staff about joining the O Negative Club!" MEDIC said.

You can schedule an appointment at MEDIC's website by clicking here.

Scheduling an appointment beforehand is required to receive a ticket this year because of how popular the event is. MEDIC said walk-in donors will not receive a ticket. Donors who had earlier appointments deferred to the week of July 17 will also not receive a ticket, but will instead get a t-shirt.

Showing up on time will also be important if you want a Dollywood ticket. MEDIC said donors that are more than 10 minutes late to their appointment will not receive a ticket, and people will not be admitted before their scheduled appointment time. 

Donors who receive a Dollywood ticket will not receive any of the other typical donation items like t-shirts, MEDIC said.

