LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — Loudon County officials are gearing up for the 21st annual "Rockin The Docks at Lenoir City Park."

There will be live music beginning Saturday at 5 p.m. and fireworks later that evening.

Since they weren't able to host the Memorial Day weekend event last year, they're expecting a big turnout.