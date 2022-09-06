City leaders to hold 9/11 memorial service in downtown Knoxville

It will take place at the 9/11 Memorial on the lawn of the City County Building at 400 Main Street, officials said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville city leaders will observe the 21st anniversary of the September 11th attacks at the annual wreath-laying ceremony at the City County Building.

It will take place at the 9/11 Memorial on the lawn of the City County Building at 400 Main Street, officials said.

According to a press release, Knoxville Police Department Chaplain Pam Neal will welcome the public at 8:44 a.m. and the ceremony will begin with a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. At the same time, First Baptist Church will ring its bells to mark the time hijackers crashed American Airlines Flight 11 into the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

Officials said that Mayor Indya Kincannon, KPD Chief Paul Noel, KFD Chief Stan Sharp, and a Knox County representative will present a wreath and flowers at the base of the monument. The black granite obelisk was made by Randy Vaden and installed in 2003.

The ceremony will include bagpiper Kelly Anne Shipe who will play “Amazing Grace,” KFD Chaplain Paul Trumpore will deliver the benediction, and Knox County Sheriff’s Office retiree Mike Freels who will play “Taps", a press release states.

Officials said that Main Street will be closed to traffic between Walnut and Gay streets starting at 8:20 a.m. and KAT’s free trolleys will cease operation during the ceremony. All traffic should resume, no later than 9:15 a.m.